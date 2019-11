As a tribute, Quad Cities transit system will offer free rides to the veterans from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16.

Metro, Bettendorf Transit, and Davenport CitiBus will participate in the free-ride event.

For more information on transit routes and schedules, visit

www.MetroQC.com (Metro)

www.bettendorf.org (Bettendorf Transit)

www.citidbus.com (Davenport CitiBus)