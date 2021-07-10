QC trio behind bars as suspects in home invasion early Saturday

Three suspects from Muscatine face felony charges after police say they plotted to rob a Davenport victim early Saturday.

The suspects and the charges they face are:

From left: Miller, Snoody, Villalpando

29-year-old Derek Miller: felony charges of first-degree burglary, conspiring to commit a forcible felony and first-degree robbery.

21-year-old Aryan Snoody: a felony charge of conspiring to commit a felony and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

29-year-old Joseph Villalpando: felony charges of first-degree burglary, conspiring to commit a forcible felony and felon in possession of a firearm

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to the 1400 block of Gaines Street for a report of a possible home invasion, arrest affidavits say.

Police found an open back door and talked with people inside the residence.

The group entered the home with a gun and wooden baseball bat to steal money, and ordered the victim to open a safe with intent to steal narcotics and a gun, police say.

The trio conspired to commit burglary and robbery. Snoody, in the residence visiting the victim, called the other two and said she would leave the door unlocked for them.

“Shortly thereafter, two of the defendants arrived at the residence and executed their plan,” police wrote in the affidavit.

During a search, a baggie with six orange-and-white pills was found in Snoody’s back pocket. The pills were identified as Dextromphetamine Saccharate, a central nervous system stimulant prescription medicine used to treat Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). She did not have a prescription for them.

Miller retrieved money from the residence and put it in his pocket. Officers at the scene retrieved the money.

All three were in custody Saturday in Scott County Jail, and are scheduled for Scott County Court proceedings on Thursday and July 20.