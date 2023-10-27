A trucking company in Rock Island really got into the spirit of the spooky season.

Dohrn Transfer Company decorated its headquarters and invited kids from the Martin Luther King Center for some Halloween fun. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, a haunted house and other activities.

Employees at the company make an effort to celebrate the holidays every year and dress for the occasion. Managers say collaborating with the MLK Center during the holidays is nothing new.

They have events planned for Thanksgiving and Christmas.