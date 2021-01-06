QC Trump supporters stand with president, urge officials to “stop the steal”

Wednesday’s electoral college vote in Washington D.C. compelled local supporters of President Trump to make their voices heard.

Supporters held American flags and chanted “stop the steal.”

There has been no evidence of voter fraud. Many courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have rejected challenges to the results of the November election.

Local 4 News spoke to protesters about what motivated them to rally.

About 25 people gathered in downtown Rock Island this morning for a March in support of Donald Trump and in protest of November’s election. The theme: Stop the Steal. A claim that has lacked sufficient evidence and been rejected by many including the Supreme Court. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/u1cvamFl5h — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) January 6, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today urged his fellow Republicans to abandon their effort to overrule President-elect Joe Biden’s election triumph.

For the Kentucky Republican it’s a direct rebuke of defeated President Donald Trump.

And McConnell is asserting that the GOP drive against Biden threatens the democratic foundations of the country.

McConnell spoke as Congress began the formal process on Wednesday of affirming Biden’s electoral vote victory over Trump.

Arizona’s were the first of several states’ electoral votes that some Republicans are challenging, encouraged by Trump’s groundless charges that the election was riddled with fraud. Congress seemed certain to reject all those challenges and formally affirm Biden’s victory. All 50 states have certified the electoral votes, so the challenges against Biden’s win are certain to fail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.