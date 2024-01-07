Two Quad Cities residents spent 2023 becoming among the top ultra-runners in the U.S.

Phil Young and Don Reichelt were friends and competitors from the Quad Cities who took their running to the next level at the University of Iowa. Now, some 15 years later, they’re at the top of their classes.

Reichelt runs a podcast called “Tiny Bench, Big Questions” and won the Men’s USA Track & Field 24- Hour Championships in 2023, covering 126.5 miles at the Fat Ox in Goodyear, Arizona. He also set three manual treadmill world records in November 2022:

furthest distance in 12 hours,

fastest 100 miles, and

furthest distance run in 24 hours.

Don Reichelt (Fleet Feet)

Young’s blistering pace of 12:27:36, a 7:28/mi pace, at the Tunnel Hill 100 (a hundred-mile race) moved him to the #1 spot in North America, #6 in the World and #23 in the world all-time. When Young isn’t on a track, he runs Fleet Feet in Davenport, which he co-owns and operates with his wife Jackie.

Phil Young (Fleet Feet)

Ultramarathons are races longer than a standard marathon (26.2 miles). They are becoming more popular across the country and around the world. These marathons can be measured in distance or time, such as 50K, 100K, 50-mile, 100-mile, 6 hours (finisher distances can range from 25 to 50 miles) or 12 hours.

Young and Reichelt recently recorded a new episode of “Tiny Bench,” where they talked ultra-endurance running and their recent accomplishments. It will be available here, along with Reichelt’s other episodes.