Joshua Graves was one of five talented Quad Cities photographers picked by United Way during the early part of the pandemic, to document how we’re all stronger together.

In spring 2020, United Way started the campaign to come together to celebrate each other – and simple acts of kindness – “that inspire us to DO MORE so that EVERY Quad Citizen can live their best life” during difficult times.

Josh Graves, owner of Underground Economy, is the first digital experience director for United Way Quad Cities.

Now Graves, a 36-year-old Davenport North alum, is doing that full time as United Way Q-C’s first digital experience director. He started the job in January, and continues to run he business he founded – Underground Economy, based at Davenport’s River Music Experience.

“How do we reach our donors, volunteers, stakeholders and partners?” Rene Gellerman, president/CEO of United Way Quad Cities, asked on Tuesday. The nonprofit looked long-term at what they wanted to do after their previous communications and events manager, Allison McGaughey, left in October to work for the Davenport Public Library.

“We really needed someone with that digital background and experience, with a lot of visuals, how to really leverage the digital space more than we had before,” Gellerman said.

Rene Gellerman is president/CEO of United Way of the Quad Cities Area.

Graves is the first one in this position. United Way will hire a separate events manager, she said.

“Josh has an entrepreneurial spirit, that’s a huge part of it,” she said of the new job. “Not only is he a magnificent photographer, audio engineer, all of those assets. United Way has been around for 50 years and we have to continually innovate on how we do our work – especially with COVID and all the challenges people are facing.

“We need entrepreneurial, innovative ideas,” Gellerman said. “He rose to the top right away.”

Graves will better be able to put a personal face to United Way’s work, she said.

“To bring our donors and our community closer to the work on the front lines,” Gellerman said. “To put pictures and faces on what our dollars and time are doing to help people. He’s gonna help us do a better job with storytelling, about those situations.”

One of the photos Graves took for the United Way “Stronger Together” campaign.

Often, people think of nonprofits just in terms of numbers – how many kids were served, how much money was raised, how many people attended this event, she noted.

“We’re really looking at the untold story of the life changes,” Gellerman said. “He’ll be able to do that with storytelling, videos, photographs. Make sure that our donors are closer to that impact.”

Graves has a diverse network and will bring different thinking to United Way, she said. “I’m excited.”

One of the photos Graves took for United Way’s 2020 “Stronger Together” campaign.

Background in music production, recording

He received his bachelor’s degree in music production from Full Sail University, ran his own recording studio (Graveyard Studios) for nine years, and started Underground Economy in July 2019.

Underground Economy is a music, art, and creative collaborative space in downtown Davenport (on the second floor at RME, 2nd and Main). It offers a full music and podcast studio, professional workspaces and a variety of resources for creatives and entrepreneurs.

Underground Economy on the second floor of RME, 2nd and Main streets, Davenport.

Graves recently hired an audio engineer manager, Caleb Hasselman, to run the day-to-day operations.

“He started as an intern five years ago and he’s just kind of been a supporter and ran some sessions here and there to help,” Graves said Wednesday morning. In a December Facebook post about hiring Hasselman, he said: “This man has supported literally everything we’ve done since I met him over 4 years ago and he continues to be a valuable part of what we do here at UE.”

“Getting this role with United Way, as far as Underground Economy is concerned, allows me to kind of step back from being the one doing the day-to-day, and actually be able to strategize and make more long-term plans for the eventual growth of it,” Graves said Wednesday.

Josh Graves at the entrance to River Music Experience.

He and his wife, Lorrie, have two children, ages 3 and 5. And she helps run the HR and co-working aspects of Underground Economy. Lorrie’s parents own Tappa’s Steakhouse in Davenport.

“In my business, I’ve always been passionate about empowering people, and through social media and the digital experience, it just like checked off all my boxes of stuff,” Graves said. “Those are the skills that helped me build my business in the first place. And so it just kind of felt like a natural transition for me to take this role and really make a big difference by being part of the team.”

“I’m going to be working alongside United Way’s partners and we should be able to accomplish a lot together, both on an art basis and content-wise – but also the real stories of what is going on here in the Quad Cities and how United Way is affecting those people,” he said.

Another Graves 2020 photo for United Way featuring JUNO The Artist.

You can see the photos Graves did for United Way’s “Stronger Together” campaign by clicking HERE.

For more on Underground Economy, visit its website.