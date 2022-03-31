The Quad Cities metro area saw one of the biggest drops in Illinois in its jobless rate from February 2021 to February 2022, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in February for the 11th consecutive month, including a QC drop from 6.8 percent last year to 4.6 percent in February 2022. Statewide, Illinois unemployment is at 5%, compared to 7.3% a year ago.

“We are encouraged by Illinois’ sustained growth across the economy,” Illinois Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said in a Thursday release. “Job seekers are finding new opportunities across the state, and Illinois is ready to support them with resources that will continue strengthening Illinois’ workforce.”

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.9%, +6,000), the Elgin Metropolitan Division (+6.3%, +14,700), and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+5.4%, +186,800).

Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Government (14 areas each); Mining and Construction (13 areas); Manufacturing (12 areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (11 areas each); Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.6 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.5 points to 7.9%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 4.6%).

The area with the lowest jobless rate in the state is Champaign-Urbana (home to University of Illinois), at just 3.8 percent. The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the fourth straight month.