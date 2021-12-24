QC unemployment rate drops to 3.7 percent in Nov., among all metro areas in Illinois decreasing

A success fair on Nov. 10 in Rock Island helped veterans who are struggling to find a job.

The Quad Cities jobless rate is now just 3.7 percent, as the unemployment rate decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in November for the eighth consecutive month, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metropolitan areas.

“November’s continued positive growth is another encouraging sign for our strengthening economy,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said in an IDES release. “As we look towards the new year, Illinois is committed to building on this momentum, to ensure workers and businesses continue to thrive across the state.”

Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in all 14 metropolitan areas. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were Carbondale-Marion (+4.6%, +2,600), the Chicago-Metropolitan Division (+4.0%, +141,000), Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.8%, +4,400) and Kankakee (+3.8%, +1,600).

The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (14 areas); Other Services and Government (12 areas each); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing & Public Utilities (11 areas each); Professional & Business Services (10 areas); Mining and Construction (nine areas); Manufacturing and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).

The QC area saw unemployment drop from 5.3 percent a year ago, to 3.7 percent last month, adding 2,300 nonfarm jobs.

The areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.1 points to 4.8%), Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (-2.1 points to 3.5%), the Decatur MSA (-2.0 points to 6.1%) and the Elgin Metropolitan Division (-2.0 points to 4.3%).

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties, and statewide is now 4.5 percent. Overall unemployment in Iowa was 3.7 percent in November.