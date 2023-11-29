A donation of dozens of winter coats made it to the East Moline School District as members of AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) Local 46 and two other unions gave more than 80 winter coats to kids in the district.

Union President for AFSCME Cody Dornes knows what it’s like to live without the simplest of needs and took inspiration from his childhood when thinking about the kids in East Moline schools. “I grew up poor. I grew up in a trailer in southern Illinois,” Dornes said. “I understand what it’s like to wait in food lines, or food banks, and as a kid it’s tough. Maybe someone is having a hard time at home. Somebody’s struggling, you know. It’s not these kids’ faults. It’s not anybody’s fault, you know. Hard times come.”

Dornes told Our Quad Cities News that he was embarrassed as a young child living the way he did but doesn’t want kids today to go through the same burden. The donation of winter supplies to kids in East Moline School District is a way he can give back. “We tried to purchase the coats in a way that there wouldn’t be any type of stigma,” Dornes said. “We purchased multiple sizes of different coats. We tried to get as many coats as we could, many different ones, so nobody could walk around and know that maybe somebody is having a hard time at home, if someone is struggling.”

Local AFSCME union members who are employed by the East Moline Correctional Center, Rock Island County and the East Moline School District were in attendance to help supply the district with winter clothes. “Every day our members are serving the community,” Joshua Schipp, AFSCME union staff representative, said. “This is one additional way that that happens with our members and their money to make contributions towards an impact like this.”

Kristin Humphries, Superintendent for East Moline Schools, is thankful for what local union members have supplied the district, especially around the holiday. “Nobody asked them for anything; this is who they are, and what they do is they consistently give back to our community,” Humphries said. “You can see all of the coats behind me. We have students in East Moline schools where we can’t let them go out to recess sometimes because they’re not dressed appropriately for the weather. The parents don’t have their coats; they don’t have the hats and gloves, so this is a really big deal for out students.”

Dornes said he hopes to expand the donations in the future to make sure every child in the community has enough winter clothes.