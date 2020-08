The Quad City Veterans Outreach Center will host a drive-thru food basket event in conjunction with “Farm to Family” thru Riverbend Food Bank on Sunday, August 23 from 11am to 1pm. It will be held at the Riverbend Food Bank at 4010 Kimmel Dr., Davenport, IA.

Full details can be found in the video above. If you have other questions about the event, you can call the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center at 563-529-4782.