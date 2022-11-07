Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and many businesses and government offices will be closed in observance of the day. The following is a partial list of the offices that will be closed. To make sure a business is open, call or visit their website before your visit.

There will be no USPS deliveries on Friday.

Illinois

All Secretary of State offices will be closed.

Rock Island County

All Rock Island County offices will be closed.

Moline

Black Hawk College will be closed.

Moline Township office will be closed.

Iowa

Bettendorf

There will be no collection services on November 11. All collection services including garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste will be moved to Saturday, November 12.

Davenport

Scott County Health Department

City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center

Police Department front desk and records office

Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches

Parks and Recreation administrative offices

Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed Friday, November 11th to set up for the annual Holiday Lights and Poinsettia show.

RiverCenter administrative office and the Adler Theatre box office

Compost Facility

Friday garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late. Friday collection will occur on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.