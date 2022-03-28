In honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, 2022, the Vietnam Veterans of America QC Chapter 299 is giving two scholarships of $1,750 each.

The recipients are Angela Fuentes of Moline, with the United States National Guard, and John Francisco Saldana of Milan, formerly with the U.S. National Guard.

The Moline Foundation scholarship was established in 2016 to support veterans who are pursuing a STEM, trade or technical post-secondary degree, certification or apprenticeship. These two distinguished scholars and dedicated veterans will each receive $1,750 for school expenses including tuition, room and board, books, and education related expenses, according to a foundation release.

“The military is responsible for showing me this first-hand, seeing how others around the world live their lives,’ Saldana said in the release. Upon learning of his award, he said that this scholarship will “help relieve the burden of the cost of living, by helping pay for books, transportation, food, housing, and many other costs that may occur during my education.

“This scholarship will give me and my spouse a well-deserved moment of peace from our financial burdens of life, leaving me with more opportunities to focus on my coursework in the coming semesters,” he said.

Fuentes reflected in her essay, that the military “has given me the opportunity to be a leader in the civilian world,” she said in the release.

“This scholarship is going to help me out in a variety of different ways,” Fuentes said. “It will benefit me in opening a new chapter in my life and help accomplish my goals. I can’t thank you enough for the support. I thank you again, from the bottom of my heart.”

“We are pleased to provide financial assistance to these members of a younger generation of veterans as they prepare themselves for their future,” said Ken Madden, president of QC VVA Chapter. “We, the Vietnam Veterans of America, support all who served.”