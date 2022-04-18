On April 9, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois honored volunteers for their outstanding service within the organization.

Honorees were recognized for providing girls with life-changing experiences for Girl Scouts, a news release says.

Throughout April, which is Volunteer Appreciation Month, the organization highlights volunteers who provide all girls the opportunity to discover adventure, gain new skills, and change the world through community service.

Donna Moritz, of Davenport, was honored with the Thanks Badge, the highest award a Girl Scout volunteer can receive. The Thanks Badge recognizes volunteers who benefit Girl Scouts through the 38-county-council.

Donna Moritz

For more than 15 years, Moritz, also known by her camp name “Puzzles,” has been an important part of the Conestoga Day Camp, a news release says. She now serves as the program aide coordinator for the camp. Girls and volunteers council-wide have benefited from her knowledge and leadership when attending the program aide and outdoor skills training she leads, the release says.

Her peers celebrate her for her extraordinary skills in keeping the programs girl-led while helping girls develop problem-solving and conflict management skills, the release says.

