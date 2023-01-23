The QC Symphony Orchestra’s Volunteers for Symphony (VfS) is one of four volunteer organizations picked by the Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras to win a Spotlight Award for its 2021-22 Car Raffle.

While this was VfS’s first Car Raffle, they sold 546 $100 tickets, which generated $22,000 of support for the QCSO’s music education programs, according to a QCSO release Monday. Due to the fundraiser’s success, VfS is holding another car raffle this season.

The Volunteer Council’s annual award program recognizes outstanding projects done by volunteer associations from around the country to help ensure the success of their orchestras. Spotlight Awards are given for projects that have contributed to the success of an overall initiative or for a noteworthy tactic or activity.

Winning projects are selected based upon originality, volunteer involvement, adaptability, and the overall success of the project in meeting its goals, the QCSO said.

“Congratulations to our volunteers on receiving this well-deserved honor,” QCSO executive director Brian Baxter said in the release. “It recognizes not just the success of this particular project, but a willingness to be forward-thinking and to try new things as they endeavor to support our mission and vision now and into the future. We are so grateful for their support and innovative spirit!”

VfS will receive its award at the League’s National Conference in Pittsburgh, June 14-16, 2023. During a session for fellow volunteers at the conference, VfS President Darlene Link will share details of the project. The project will also be featured in an upcoming special issue of Volunteer Notes and on the Volunteer Council’s Facebook page.

“The League’s Volunteer Council knows firsthand the rewards and challenges of planning and executing volunteer projects,” Janet Cabot, president of the Volunteer Council and a member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra League, said in the Monday release.

“Our goal is to acknowledge and share innovative projects from across the country and in doing so provide inspiration to fellow volunteers. We look forward to honoring the winners and their outstanding projects at the League’s National Conference in June,” she added.

In addition to the Spotlight Award, the Council presents The Gold Award of Excellence, which recognizes best-in-class projects that have had a significant impact, and the Classic Award, which acknowledges a longstanding project that has sustained excellence and delivered value over decades.

The QCSO VfS will give away a 2023 Subaru Outback Premium (valued at $33,461) in its next raffle fundraiser. Tickets cost $100 each and must be purchased by May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the car raffle website HERE.