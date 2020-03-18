QC voters head to the polls amid COVID-19 fears

Voters in the Quad Cities headed to the polls Tuesday amid COVID-19 concerns, that led other states to postpone their elections.

Everything went as planned as state, and local officials say they have taken the necessary precautions to ensure that voters can cast ballots safely.

This year they were 7,121 pre election votes through mail and early in person voting sites.

Back in 2016 primary pre election votes were closer to 8,000.



Karen Kinney, Rock Island County clerk says surprisingly voter turnout has been smooth and steady considering fears of COVID-19.



Election officials say they have been sanitizing polling places, as well as pens and other common areas.



Local 4 News spoke to some voters, saying they had some concerns, while others say the global pandemic had no impact on them coming out Tuesday.



Voter, Jamie Fetty Ward says, “I was nervous I wasn’t 100% sure. I am a teacher, so obviously I’m not working today, so I thought let me take advantage of trying to come in on my off time. I saw that the county had posted on their social media saying they were taking extra steps. Spacing people out, and using disinfect wipes., and it looked like they were being very thorough.”

Some voters say the virus had no impact on their decision to come out.

“I had absolutely no concerns coming out to the polls whatsoever,” says voter, Rose Fredrick.

Kinney says she was surprised with voter turnout, and she says all election judges showed up. She says all sites were fully staffed.

“It has been a constant and steady flow since this morning,” she says. “We had feared that may they would call in because of fear of the virus, but they didn’t they did not disappoint us,” says Kinney.

The voting sites, taking sanitation seriously. They wanted to make sure voters practiced social distancing as well as having supplies like disinfectant wipes, and sanitizer readily available to help mitigate the spread of the virus.