The Swedona Water Association in Mercer County has received $845,000 in federal grants and loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve wastewater infrastructure, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) announced Monday.

“When we think about the infrastructure impacting our lives each and every day, we can’t forget about the facilities treating and transporting our water,” Bustos said in a Monday release. “Today, I’m thrilled to announce that the Swedona Water Association in Mercer County will receive $845,000 in grants and loans to eliminate health and sanitary concerns and improve their facility for local residents.

“By bringing our water infrastructure into the 21st century, we can ensure the health and safety of our communities.,” she said.

The funding awarded to the Swedona Water Association in Mercer County comes through the USDA Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants Program. This program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal and stormwater drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.

