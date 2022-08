There’s a new market coming to the Quad Cities!

The Bend XPO in East Moline will host “Market at The Bend” every Saturday in September and October from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vendors of all types are welcome to display their products for sale.

The Bend XPO is located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. For more information or to become a vendor, email info@bendexpo.com, visit their Facebook page here or their website here.