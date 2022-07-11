Each year, the Quad City-Wide 1st Day Project group collects school supplies for students in need throughout the area. Supplies collected through the Quad City-Wide 1st Day Project help meet the needs of thousands of students and allow them to do their homework with confidence. Many students need the basics to do schoolwork at home.

Items needed include:

pencils,

pens,

crayons,

composition notebooks,

pocket folders,

spiral notebooks,

pencil cases.

SCHOOL DISTRICT COLLECTIONS – through July 30:

Donations will be accepted on weekdays at the below school district locations now through July 30:

IOWA

Bettendorf CSD Administration Center – 3311 18th St., Bettendorf (Monday – Thursday) – (563) 359-3681

Davenport Community School District – 1702 Main St., Davenport (Monday – Thursday) – (563) 445-5000

Pleasant Valley High School – 604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf – (563) 332-5151

ILLINOIS

East Moline / United Township- Christ United Methodist Church 3801 7th St., East Moline – (309) 236-0058

Moline SD Administration Center – 1619 11th Ave., Moline – (309) 743-1600

Rock Island/Milan SD Administration Center – 2101 6th Ave., Rock Island – (309) 793-5900

BUSINESS PARTNER DROP-OFF SITES – through July 29:

Donations may be dropped off at these locations during normal business hours.

Ascentra Credit Union -Bettendorf, Davenport & Moline locations.

Carpetland -Davenport and Moline locations.

Chris Elsberg State Farm Insurance Agency – 855 46th Avenue, Rock Island.

DuTrac Credit Union -Davenport & Moline locations

McManus Orthodontics – 4507 24th St., Rock Island

MelFoster Co. -Moline, Bettendorf and Davenport locations

MidWest Complete Construction – 3720 46th Ave., Rock Island

WQAD TV8 will also have a drive through drop off on Wednesday, July 27 from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. at their studio, located at 3003 Park 16th Street in Moline.

Monetary donations are the best way to ensure that students can receive the supplies they need. Donations can be designated to specific districts or the project through the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend by clicking here. You can also get more information on their Facebook page here.

The Quad City-Wide First Day Project annual school supply drive is a collaboration among six Quad City area school districts: Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline/UT, Moline-Coal Valley, Rock Island-Milan, and Pleasant Valley. The group established the First Day Project in 2006 to coordinate and enhance school supply collections taking place in different Quad City communities and engage local businesses and volunteer groups to help meet the needs of kindergarten through 12th-grade students who may not otherwise have the means to buy school supplies.