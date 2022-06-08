Chelsey Renae Lira, 31, of Davenport, was sentenced on June 1, 2022, to 180 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Following her imprisonment, Lira was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay a $200 Special Assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a U.S Justice Department release.

In fall 2020, law enforcement was investigating a large-scale drug conspiracy in Davenport, involving eight people, including Lira. On Nov. 10, 2020, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop on vehicle driven by Lira, but she fled at a high rate of speed, before exiting and fleeing on foot.

Officers failed to apprehend her, but in Lira’s car they recovered 45.16 grams of ice methamphetamine, a stolen, loaded nine-millimeter Springfield XDS handgun, a loaded magazine for the handgun, additional ammunition, and other evidence consistent with drug trafficking.

On Dec. 15, 2020, law enforcement arrested Lira on outstanding warrants and recovered 13.61 grams of ice methamphetamine and other evidence consistent with drug trafficking. After bonding out of jail, Lira continued to traffic methamphetamine with one of her co-conspirators.

Due to her participation in the conspiracy, Lira was responsible for distributing more than five kilograms of methamphetamine. Lira pleaded guilty on Jan. 26, 2022.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.

This matter was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.