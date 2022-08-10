TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022.

TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Kathy Cliché of Clinton , who lost 85.4 pounds, and Larry Faber of Mason City who lost 102 pounds, are the 2021 Iowa Queen and King. They were recently honored at the Iowa recognition events on April 23 in Ames, a news release says.

Kathy Cliché of Clinton now (contributed photo.)

TOPS provides an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. Consistent group support, health education, and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. Iowa has an adult obesity rate of 36.5%, eighth highest in the United States. During 2021, TOPS members in Iowa lost a cumulative 4,465 pounds, the release says.

Larry Faber before (contributed photo)

“Through their participation in TOPS, we are extremely proud of our TOPS® members’ weight-loss accomplishments,” said TOPS President Rick Danforth, who has maintained a 100-pound weight loss for more than 15 years. “Celebrating the life-changing achievements of not only these individuals but those who have come before them is a hallmark of TOPS’ winning formula. By maintaining a commitment to personal lifestyle changes, TOPS members are given the tools and assistance to achieve their weight loss goals.”

Larry Faber now (contributed photo.)

Weekly meetings are the heart of TOPS support, whether they are held in-person or online. In-person meetings start with an optional weigh-in, with members then sharing challenges, successes, or goals, followed by a brief program covering a variety of health and wellness topics, and may conclude with awards and recognition for the week.

Visitors are able to attend their first TOPS in-person meeting free of charge and encouraged to try more than one chapter, since they’re all a little different.

For online membership, virtual meetings are conducted via Zoom and are offered three times during the week. The meeting starts with members disclosing challenges, successes, or goals. Next, the online facilitator presents a prepared program and sometimes includes guest speakers who share their expert views on fitness, nutrition, and more. Meetings conclude with action steps related to the program presented.

Membership starts at $49 per year in the U.S. plus nominal monthly chapter fees. For more information, visit the TOPS website or call 800-932-8677.