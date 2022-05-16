A woman from the Quad Cities area is back in the U.S. after taking a trip home to Ukraine.

On Saturday, April 30, Camanche resident and Ukraine native Lyuda Lyashenko drove to O’Hare International Airport with 12 suitcases full of medical supplies, one ticket to Warsaw, Poland, and one mission to give help to hundreds of people in Ukraine. It’s a trip she’d been planning for a month in advance, as she started collecting medical supplies around the Quad Cities in early April with the intent of bringing them to Ukraine.

Although only 10 of the 12 suitcases could go with her, she landed with them in Warsaw. Upon arrival, her sister, Natasha, who lives in Ukraine, was waiting for her.

“We saw each other, hugged each other,” Lyashenko said.

And that was that. Even though it was their first time seeing each other since the start of the war, they had to get on the road quickly and drive to Ukraine, which was a challenging trip.

“Roads in Ukraine are not as nice as over here (in the U.S.),” Lyashenko said. “There’s a lot of bumps and potholes. Some of them I wouldn’t even really call roads.”

After struggling past border control and potholes, Lyashenko and her sister finally arrived in Mukachevo, a relatively safe town in Western Ukraine.

“I stayed in a safe area. I was not brave enough to venture into the areas that have action going on,” Lyashenko said.

Once she got there, Lyashenko began distributing the supplies with the help of friends and family.

“I handed all of that supply to my friend who is going to make sure that it is delivered (around the country),” Lyashenko said.

But even in the safe, unharmed town, it didn’t take long for signs of the war to show themselves.

“There were sirens,” Lyashenko said. “They were not loud, so the first time I heard it, I’m like, ‘Uh, what is that?’ So I went to my sister, I’m like, ‘Natasha, there are sirens, what do we do?’ She’s like, ‘Nothing, they don’t bomb us here.'”

However, a night or two after they arrived in Mukachevo, their sense of safety and security was challenged.

“That evening, we learned that there was an explosion on the railroad about 40 miles away from where we were staying,” Lyashenko said. “That was the closest the action had come, it had never been near the town before.”

Fortunately, Mukachevo itself remained unharmed, and Lyashenko was able to continue helping people in the town. Before leaving for Poland again, Lyashenko bought food and toys for children staying in an orphanage.

“The leader asked for maybe scooters and bicycles,” Lyashenko said. “So we bought a trampoline and we bought six scooters.”

While she is back in the U.S. now and feels she’s helped play her part, Lyashenko says she’s not done helping, and she wants to make sure everyone else is still thinking about Ukraine too.

“It’s important to bring the awareness about the conflict in Ukraine to the public because it’s not over,” Lyashenko said. “It’s been two, almost three months that it’s going on, and it’s still not over. The military needs help, the refugees do need help, medical help is needed as well to those who are outside.”

Lyashenko also said it’s a good reminder that everyone plays a part in helping, big or small, and donations to Ukraine are still very much needed and appreciated.

Some of the charities and other groups soliciting donations to Ukraine include: