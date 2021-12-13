QC woman sells paintings to help nonprofit rescue save animals

A woman is doing her part to help a nonprofit that rescues animals by selling her paintings.

Staci Fierro paints as a hobby and has more than 100 paintings. Her goal is to sell them all, because she wants to help the nonprofit that rescued her dog. Part of her sale proceeds will go to the rescue.

People can see her painting on her Facebook page Painting by Staci.

“It helps keep animals from high-kill shelters. That’s the ones we save the most. I love these animals. I love this nonprofit. I would highly encourage anyone who wants to help a good cause and maybe needs something for the holidays for gifts to please reach out,” said Fierro.

Orders can be done online.