This past Monday started as a normal day at a horse auction for Julie Wondergem. She and her husband were searching for a sick-looking horse to buy and bring back to their home, WonderRidge Farms Equine Sanctuary & Rescue in Swedona, Illinois, and nurse it back to health.

Wondergem says rescue has been their passion for many years, especially since many sick-looking horses at auctions are brought to slaughterhouses if they are not sold.

“They’re just not horses that other people tend to put a lot of value on,” Wondergem said of the sick horses at auctions. “For us, that’s where the value lies, in the fact that they’re kind of forgotten and yet they have so much to give.”

Running a small farm, Wondergem says she and her husband rely entirely on donations and the money in their own pockets to rescue horses when they go to auctions.

“Unfortunately, we’re a tiny little sanctuary, and 95 percent of what we have here comes directly out of my husband’s wages at work,” Wondergem said.

While at the auction in Kalona, Iowa, this past Monday, Wondergem snapped a quick photo of the horses being auctioned off. She shared the photo on Facebook so the people who sent her donations could see what horses their funds may save.

Wondergem posted the photo, then slipped her phone in her pocket until the auction was over.

When she and her husband left the auction with another rescued horse to add to their sanctuary, Wondergem got a message on Facebook from a woman in Wisconsin she had never met named Ashlynn Ronayne.

Ronayne saw the photo Wondergem had posted on Facebook, and recognized her long-lost childhood horse, Dakota, standing in the middle of the photo, among 100 other horses.

Ashlynn Ronayne and Dakota (contributed photo)

“I reach down and look at it, and it’s a message from this woman named Ashlynn who I’ve never met,” Wondergem said. “She says, ‘The Appy in the center of that photo, is she safe? That’s my childhood horse.'”

“Monday, I was scrolling through Facebook, and literally by the grace of something, Julie had shared a pen picture of all these horses at the Iowa auction, and smack-dab in the middle of that picture was Dakota,” said Ronayne.

She remembers the moment she first saw the Facebook post. “My jaw dropped. I literally couldn’t believe that this horse that I’d been looking for for a year-and-a-half that I’ve put so much time and energy into ended up in a kill-pen auction.”

Ronayne says Dakota was the first horse she bought as a child when she was 16. She owned and rode Dakota for nine years before somebody advised her she should move on to a larger horse for riding.

It was “just because I’d kind of outgrown her. She’s a very short horse. I’m not super-tall but I’m not super-short either,” Ronayne said.

Ronayne sold Dakota to someone she trusted, having them sign a ‘buy-back’ contract, meaning if the person ever wanted to sell Dakota, they would have to let Ronayne know first. For about three years, the person sent photos and videos of Dakota to Ronayne, and even invited Ronayne to come to visit Dakota on occasion.

But Ronayne says one day about a year-and-a-half ago, the person stopped sending her photos and videos of Dakota, and stopped replying to her texts.

“She invited me out to see her, sent videos of her, and then about a year-and-a-half ago she stopped replying to me,” Ronayne said. “I reached out to a couple of her friends that I knew were associated with her, and they would never answer me. So I knew something just wasn’t right.”

Fast forward to this past Monday, when Ronayne and Wondergem first discovered Dakota at the auction. They reached out to multiple other people who had been at the auction, and say they discovered Dakota had been with at least three to four owners within the past year-and-a-half, ever since the person Ronayne originally sold Dakota to stopped replying to her texts. After they talked to people at the auction, Ronayne also discovered who Dakota was sold to at the auction this past Monday: a person trying to “flip” Dakota for a higher price at another auction in Ohio.

“I messaged Julie and I said, ‘Hey, I found her. What are the odds we can try to get her back?'”

For Wondergem, it became all too obvious at that moment what auction she was going to attend next, and what horse she was going to bid on.

“After she found her, I was like, well I’m going to do what I can. I’ve got to figure out a way to help this girl,” Wondergem said about Ronayne. “I don’t know her personally. I’ve never met her. I’ve only spoken to her one time. But I can tell you that if you’ve ever loved an animal, you know what it is to lose that animal.”

Wondergem and her husband now plan to pack their things and drive to Ohio Friday night so they can go to Saturday’s auction, win Dakota, and bring her back to Ronayne in Wisconsin.

“It would be amazing,” Ronayne said about what Wondergem is trying to do for her. “I mean, I have cried the last two nights just thinking about just being able to bring her home.”

Rescuing horses is Wondergem’s passion, and she says being able to rescue a horse and reunite it with its original owner would be a dream come true.

“To have the opportunity to have that animal returned to you … I mean, we should all kind of step up and help if we can, right? Isn’t that what it’s all about?”

Wondergem has set up a fundraiser on Facebook, and is asking for donations to help ensure that she can win Dakota at Saturday’s auction. The fundraiser is here.