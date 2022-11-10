Women all need a break today, and QC girls of all ages (well, 21-101) can have a ball at The Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island, at a new Babs Ball on Friday, Nov. 18.

Event coordinator Suzon Robbins has organized a fun night (7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.) “where we can all dance in reckless abandon, our ovaries vibrating on an existential level,” she said Thursday. A Big Mama DJ will be playing music from the ’60s on “and it will definitely be a female-friendly night of love and happiness,” she said.

The Skylark Event Center and Studio is in a former church at 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island.

The party — with beer for purchase by Rock Island’s Radicle Effects — is for all females: married, single, gay, straight, introvert, extrovert, lame or cool, Robbins said.

“After a hard year of men trying to tell us what to do, I think we need this night to come together and UNITE!” she said, noting there also will be a photo booth. Cover charge will be $10.

For more information, visit Skylark on Facebook.