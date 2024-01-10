Local women who want to have a ball with just other women are invited to the next Babs Ball this Saturday, Jan. 13 from 7 p.m. to midnight at Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Village of East Davenport.

There is a $10 cover. DJ RAMIRO the HAJ will play the popular tunes. The Village has a full bar and also offers many delicious non-alcoholic options. All bar sales will go to support this nonprofit theater, said event organizer Suzon Robbins.

A photo from the first Babs Ball in November 2022.

She hosted the first Babs Ball on Nov. 18, 2022 at Skylark in Rock Island; there have been four so far, and this weekend is the first at Village Theatre. She came up with the single-sex concept after an evening with some girlfriends “where we were sitting around talking about how cool it would be to have an ALL GIRL dance party,” Robbins said recently.

“A place where we can all gather and be goofy without the other sex hanging around,” she said. “I want to supply a place where women can feel they are healing.”

The party is designed for all females: married, single, gay, straight, introvert, extrovert, trans, lame or cool, red or blue, Robbins said.

Event organizer Suzon Robbins, left, with artist Karlee Barr.

“For me, it has always been important to bring people together,” she said, noting she was Iowa’s first matchmaker and the first person to start speed dating in the state. Since 2001, Robbins said she has matched and married off 153 couples.

“What I loved about speed dating is that many women would meet one another at these groups and become lifelong friends,” Robbins said. “As we grow older, it is hard to make new friends and I want to help facilitate this. It is an honor for me, to see people having fun, and connecting with other humans, there is nothing better. We all need connection.”

True healing and carefree fun

Karlee Barr of Rock Island, who attended the Babs Ball in January 2023, said Wednesday it meant so much to her — roughly six months after her double mastectomy, and she was then new to the QCA.

“I hadn’t been out much due to cancer treatments, recovery, the big move, etc., so I was super excited when a friend shared the event flyer with me in a group text,” Barr said. “The friend and I end up going, and I immediately see Suzon by the entry, and she says hello to me and my friend as if she has always known us. Seriously, I had to ask her if we had met before. She was loud, funny and welcoming.”

Karlee Barr at the Babs Ball in January 2023.

“That interaction led me to seek her out afterwards and add her as a friend online, which led me to becoming one of her vendors and eventually a close friend,” she said of displaying at Robbins’s monthly Eclectic Market events. “Going to the Babs Ball was very healing for me, as you could imagine, breast cancer treatments at just age 38 during a global pandemic was very traumatic.

“I felt extra isolated during a time when I’m supposed to have a lot of support. I am glad I went and I could set all those worries aside for an evening and just dance,” Barr said. “So many of the women there were welcoming and friendly. The music selection was top notch and, although I did get tired, I kept wanting to move my body to the amazing tunes. My friend captured a short video of me dancing and twirling and smiling so carefree to ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen,’ and that footage really summed up how I felt about the dance party.

Barr (right) at the event last January.

“I was surrounded by a bunch of cool women that I didn’t really know, but they were all very accepting,” she said. “I would be out on the dance floor laughing and chatting and making jokes with these women I who didn’t know like they were all old friends. That’s the kind of energy the events that Suzon puts on bring to the table.”

“I’m looking forward to attending again this Saturday. I now know a few more of the ladies that will be attending, and I just know I will be able to put my worries aside again,” Barr added. “Movement is healing, connection is healing and there is a bond and safe feeling being at an all-woman event. I was raving about the Babs Ball to everyone I knew last year after I went. I highly encourage women of all walks of life, no matter the age, to come on down this year.”