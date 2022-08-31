The Women Lead Change awards will be given on Oct. 6 at Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.

Women Lead Change on Wednesday announced the honorees for the 2022 Quad Cities Women’s Leadership Awards in three categories.

All honorees will be celebrated at an Awards Luncheon at noon on Oct. 6, 2022, at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf, in conjunction with the WLC Quad Cities Conference. The winners are:

ATHENA Leadership Award Honoree sponsored by Arconic

Bonnie J. Ballard, Community Volunteer, Retired Educator & Civil Servant

Women of Influence Award Honorees

Megan Brown-Saldana, Lead(h)er QC

Monica Kruse, Meridian Title Company

Mary Macumber Schmidt, Trinity Health Foundation

Ann Schwickerath, Project Renewal

Tyla Sherwin-Cole, Doris & Victor Day Foundation

Rebecca Skafidas, American Bank & Trust

Emerging Leader Award Honoree

Melissa Church, Digi-Buzz/Bad Science Jokes

Honorees were chosen by a panel of past honorees and community members based on nominations submitted detailing each honoree’s personal and professional achievements, community engagement, and service to empowering women in the Quad Cities region, a Wednesday release said.

Awards luncheon tickets are $40/person and available HERE. Full-day conference tickets are $199/person and include the awards luncheon. For more information, click HERE.

WLC d/b/a Women Lead Change is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement, development and promotion of women, their organizations and to impacting the economy and future workforce. For more information, visit WLCglobal.org.