If you need some inspiring advice about how to face down life’s obstacles, the YWCA of the Quad Cities has assembled a lineup of four of the most uplifting, persistent and courageous women in the area for a special presentation next week.

The YWCA’s “Yes She Can” series will offer “Overcoming Life’s Obstacles Like A Boss” on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Current Iowa Hotel, 215 N. Main Street, Davenport.

The featured speaker at 5:30 p.m. will be Jackie Celske, director of public relations and strategic communications at St. Ambrose University. She’ll relate how she has and continues to overcome huge obstacles in her life LIKE A BOSS, according to the event description.

Jackie Celske, a 2010 Augustana grad, is a huge Green Bay Packers fan.

In addition, this event will feature a panel of community leaders who have done the same thing:

Dr. Kit Evans-Ford — Argrow’s House founder, author and educator

Marcie Ordaz — lift Women’s Foundation executive director

Katie Thompson — The Market: A Journey to Joy founder, and 7 Figure Foundation executive director

Celske has battled a host of chronic autoimmune diseases for more than 16 years. She has experienced constant pain, eight major surgeries, countless tests and procedures, life-threatening infections, expensive hospitalizations and unsuccessful exploratory treatments (often not covered by health insurance). She will have another surgery this Friday and return to Florida on March 1 for more immunotherapy treatment.

Kit Evans-Ford (one of he Feb. 28 speakers) is the founder of Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope in Moline.

“At her core, Jackie is obsessed with telling stories,” the YWCA release said, noting she took a six-month break from the workforce last year to battle a rare autoimmune disease.

Celske holds a master’s degree in Public Relations and Digital Communication from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies and Psychology from Augustana College (2010).

“A relentless advocate for women in our community, Jackie participates as a member and past president of Junior League of the Quad Cities and sits on both the YWCA of the Quad Cities YES SHE CAN Advisory Committee and Family Resources Stewardship Committee,” according to YWCA. “She also loves spending time learning and growing with her mentee through Lead(h)er. Having spent her childhood growing up in England, Jackie lives for tea and crumpets and refuses to give up on her dream to one day become the 6th Spice Girl.”

Finding the right words

“I’ve spent weeks reflecting on what this journey has taught me about overcoming, trying to find the right words to leave you inspired and empowered to take on the world,” Celske posted Monday, Feb. 20 on Facebook.

Celske is director of public relations and strategic communications at St. Ambrose (photo by Jonathan Turner, OurQuadCities.com)/.

“The truth is, I don’t know what those are. What I DO know is that I am right smack dab in the middle of one of my life’s biggest challenges. I‘m not here waiting for it, and I’m not looking back on it. I am actively in it,” she wrote. “I’m living it right now. I’m halfway up the mountain, feeling pretty tired and unsure of when, or if, I’ll reach the other side.

“This moment in time might not be when I have the most triumphs to share, but it’s most definitely when I can offer the most real version of myself. And that process of discovering who I am, not the result of what I did or didn’t do, I believe is the best part of the story.”

Series created by women, for women

The YWCA “Yes She Can” series is created by women, for women — community events with the vision to educate women of all ages and demographics on a variety of topics, and increase awareness on pressing issues facing today.

The Current Iowa is at 215 Main St., Davenport.

“Her body is tired and her pain is starting to come back, so she’s ready. This next step is going to cost at least another $65,000,” Celske’s sister Jessica Andress posted on her GoFundMe page Feb. 19.

“We’re not sure how the finances will work out this time, but Jackie has decided to just pray and remain positive that it will work out. She continues to be in awe of all of the support she has received so far and thanks to all of you is ready to get back to the fight.”

As of Feb. 21, the GoFundMe has raised $30,757.

The Feb. 28 event (to include a 5 p.m. reception) is free to “Yes She Can” members and $10 fpor non-members. To reserve a spot, click HERE.