QC women’s group wears black dresses to bring awareness to mental health

A local group is using black dresses to raise money for women experiencing homelessness.

The Junior League of the Quad Cities launched their first Little Black Dress Campaign this week to raise money for the QC Haven of Hope organization. The nonprofit houses women and children who are currently homeless and provides them with services like teaching life skills, parenting and professional development.

Women from the JLQC are wearing buttons and the same dress five days in a row to bring attention to women’s mental health issues.

“Women who are facing homeslessness are at an increased risk of experiencing mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and PTSD and with continued stressors and financial constraints, they are even less likely to receive and remain in the treatment that they need and deserve,” she said.

The goal is to raise $1200 to provide transportation for women to and from their counseling appointments.

To donate to the cause, you can visit the link here.