The QC mentorship organization Lead(h)er will have lots to celebrate at its 7th birthday bash Saturday at Moline’s Mercado on Fifth.

Not only will it give out its annual “Girl on Fire” awards, it will welcome its new executive director, Hannah Howard of Muscatine. Her first day in the new job (succeeding Megan Brown-Saldana) was Monday, September 18, 2023.

Hannah Howard comes to Lead(h)er after working at the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry for two years and four months.

“We are so excited to have Hannah take on this role. Her energy, community engagement experience, and fantastic communication skills make her a great fit,” Anika Martin, Lead(h)er board president, said in a Wednesday news release. “We can’t wait for our match community and all of our community partners to get to know her.”

Howard – a 2013 Iowa State University graduate — brings a wealth of experience in the nonprofit sector. She most recently served as the director of business services and community development for the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Hannah is passionate about advancing the organization’s mission to empower women in the Quad Cities area, according to Wednesday’s release.

“I am thrilled to lead an organization that fuels career and community engagement for women,” Howard said. “I am passionate about this organization because I personally experienced the power of mentorship as a mentee in the Strike A Match mentoring program. I look forward to serving the women of the Quad Cities through my new role and connecting with our wonderful community partners.”

Lead(h)er’s Strike a Match Mentoring Program is an 18-month, volunteer-based program that equips QC working women with tools to achieve their personal and professional goals.

To welcome and get to know Hannah Howard, Lead(h)er invites the community to join them at their annual Birthday Party event on Saturday, Sept. 23, hosted at Mercado on 5th from 5 to 8 pm. Enjoy an evening of fun and games to celebrate 1,100 women served with individualized membership.

Further event details and ticket information can be found at the Lead(h)er website HERE.