QC youth teams showcase team-built robots and innovations at FIRST LEGO League Challenge

Quad-City youth teams will showcase team-built robots and innovations Saturday for a youth robotic competition.

The John Deere Pavilion will be the stage as 21 teams participate in the FIRST LEGO League Challenge, an internationally-based robotics competition, hosted by the Quad Cities Engineering & Science Council. Teams, ages 9-14, will participate in STEM programming at the Quad Cities – Moline qualifier event of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO League, presenting their excellence in design, programming, research and teamwork in a fun, fast-paced environment. The youth will share their research and prototypes as part of their innovation project for improving transportation to be faster, more reliable, inclusive and sustainable, working to qualify to receive an invitation to the state of Illinois championship in January.

Teams represent students from the Brimfield, East Moline, Eureka, Galena, Geneseo, Manlius, Moline, Normal, Orion, Tremont and Williamsfield Illinois communities. The teams will have the opportunity to engage with business and industry professionals, who will serve as event volunteers.

The Quad Cities – Moline qualifier event of FIRST LEGO League is Saturday, December 4 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the John Deere Pavilion, located at 1400 River Drive, Moline.