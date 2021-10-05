QC YWCA receives $175K grant to help runaway and homeless youth

The YWCA was awarded a $175,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Basic Center Program.

This award is geared to help create and strengthen community-based programs that meet the immediate needs of runaway and homeless youth. The awards were made through the Administration for Children and Families/ACYF – Family and Youth Services Bureau.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, a member of the Subcommittee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services, which issued the grant, announced the federal award Tuesday. “Through my work on the House Appropriations Committee, I was proud to help secure funding for the YWCA of the Quad Cities to bolster their efforts providing support to runaway and homeless youth,” said Bustos. “I’m hopeful these resources will go a long way in supporting the critical services they provide each and every day in our community.”

For more information on the Basic Center Program, click here.