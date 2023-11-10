YWCA of the Quad Cities is gearing up for “Giving Tuesday” and will give the public a sneak peek at the new YWCA Iowa Empowerment Center, 1115 Mississippi Avenue, Davenport, on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For Giving Tuesday, the YWCA is asking the community to help to “Stock the Shelves” of the new facility (the former Temple Emanuel). Essentials that are needed include: non-perishable food of any kind, cleaning supplies (all-purpose cleaner, liquid dishwashing detergent), laundry supplies (detergent, dryer sheets, spot remover), hygiene items (body wash, shampoo/conditioner, soap, toothbrush/toothpaste) and toilet paper.

The former Temple Emanuel (1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport) is being renovated into a new YWCA Empowerment Center.

Since its opening on River Drive in Davenport in 2019, the YWCA Empowerment Center has experienced extraordinary growth, according to spokeswoman Holly Sparkman, noting it soon became clear that a larger facility was needed.

In September 2022, the YWCA was awarded a Nonprofit Innovation Assistance Fund grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which allowed them to purchase the former Temple Emanuel building on Mississippi Avenue, which had been vacated in early September 2021.

The move will expand the Empowerment Center space from current 2,300 square feet to over 13,000 square feet.

“The Empowerment Center will not only expand current programs and services like our immediate needs pantry, clothing closet, and continuing education opportunities, but now we can introduce new programs and services that include more educational and career-building opportunities, shower and laundry facilities,” said Deanna Woodall, YWCA vice president of development, growth and empowerment services.

“We will also continue to identify additional services and resources that will best serve the Quad Cities community.”

On Sept. 1, 2021, Temple Emanuel began a new chapter in its long history, moving to a new location in Davenport, consolidating with the Congregation Beth Israel from Rock Island. They share a new building, “Beit Shalom” (House of Peace) Jewish Community, at 2215 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, including the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

The former Tri-City Jewish Center in Rock Island was transformed into a shared Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Public Library branch, opening in February 2023.

The new $9.9-million Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch and Two Rivers YMCA opened in February 2023, in a totally transformed building, formerly the Tri-City Jewish Center at 2715 30th St., Rock Island.

The YWCA Empowerment Center (140 E. River Drive, Suite 140, Davenport) provides the following services/programs:

Clothing Closet, which contains all types of clothing for women, men and children

Immediate Needs Pantry, which includes all types of shelf-stable food, cleaning and laundry supplies, feminine products, hygiene products for all, and baby items (food, formula, diapers, wipes)

Learning Center, which offers access to computers, printers and Wi-Fi, continuing education programs offered free of charge, resume and job search assistance

