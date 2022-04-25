The career achievements of Illinois 4-H members, some from the Quad Cities area, were recognized at the Illinois 4-H Celebration of Excellence held April 9 at the I Hotel & Conference Center in Urbana. The ceremony celebrated career achievements of 4-H members, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation awarded $45,000 in scholarships as part of the celebration.

The scholarships are awarded to five Illinois 4-H members in each of nine focus categories and are based on merit and a demonstrated standard of 4-H excellence.

State 4-H Award Winners

Forty-five young adults were chosen as scholarship winners in nine divisions of the State 4-H Award. Each winner receives a $1,000 scholarship.

The Animal Sciences award recognizes youth who have demonstrated and maintained a high standard of 4-H excellence and mastery in their animal science projects. The winners include:

Lauren Wolter, Clinton County

Anna Curley, McDonough County

Emma Coursey, Warren County

This award was sponsored by Tim and Belinda Carey, George Obernagel, Keith and Lissa Parr, and Mark and Lee Ann Gossett.

The Food Systems award focuses on youth who have focused on food production, processing, distribution, and access. The winners include:

Jenna Haas, Jo Daviess County

This award is sponsored by Bernie and Susan Heisner, Donna Mueller, Evelyn Brandt Thomas, Dr. Larry Hageman, and the Illinois 4-H Legacy of Leadership Endowment.

The Leadership Award recognizes youth that have focused on the development of leadership skills, including offices held, committees served on, programs led, and public presentations given on behalf of 4-H. The winners include:

Katelyn Engel, Knox County

This award is sponsored by Patricia Clickener, Donna Mueller, Dr. Janice Seitz, and Chicago Farmers.

Winners of 4-H Experience Awards, 4-H Sustaining the Future Award, and the Deb Stocker Illinois 4-H Youth Leadership Team Scholarship also were celebrated at the event. The ceremony program is available on the Illinois 4-H Publications Website.

Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth development program of University of Illinois Extension and administered through the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences. 4-H grows leaders, youth who are empowered for life today and prepared for a career tomorrow.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.