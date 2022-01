Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Joshua Schier as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 8B, which includes Des Moines, Henry, Lee and Louisa counties.

Schier is an attorney with the Cray Law Firm in Burlington. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Illinois University and law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. Schier fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Mark Kruse.