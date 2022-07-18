Bar owners in the QCA are finding more ways to keep fake IDs out their establishments, as some say they’re seeing more kids with them than usual this summer.

One of the owners, Johnna Chesney, is the co-owner of three popular bars in Iowa.

Chesney says since kids have been out of school this summer, she has seen an uptick in fake IDs. She said many times these identification cards have the same person’s face on them. That makes it harder to tell whether they are the real thing.

“These IDs look very real, and it’s hard to tell the difference. I have noticed that the fake IDs have the individual’s exact picture and their name on them. It makes it hard for our bartenders to be able to tell if they are fake or not,” said Chesney.

None of Chesney’s bars sell food, so the pressure to serve alcohol responsibly is on.

“It affects us as a business because we only rely on alcohol for sales. So as a liquor license holder, it’s our responsibility to abide by the rules and laws of the state of Iowa,” said Chesney.

The alcohol beverage division of Iowa has a unique tool that can aid in catching the underage drinkers. It’s called Iowa ABD Age to Purchase. Chesney says this tool has been crucial in catching the frauds.

“It’s one of the things the Iowa ABD has given to us as license holders. You get on the app, scan the ID and it’ll show whether or not if the ID is real or fake,” says Chesney.