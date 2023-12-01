Two Quad Cities brothers are competing in BMX races across the country.

Deacon Reaves, 5, is a Grand National race winner. His brother, 9 year-old Knox Reaves, placed sixth out of 80-plus riders from all over the country. Local BMX track operators look at the local kids who find success at a young age as one of their own.

“We’re pumped up to see our local kids in those races,” said Paul DePauw, a Rock Island BMX track operator.

“Knox raced against 82 other riders. He was in the final 8, Deacon won his class also. It’s exciting to see our East Moline locals out here getting in front.” Deacon Reaves started when he was just two years old, and wanted to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

“These guys are giving a 110% every time that gate drops, so it’s nerve-racking,” said Jake Reaves, father of Deacon and Knox. “I can’t even put into words how I feel. These boys are doing everything they can to be the best that they can be. It’s just mind-blowing.”

Even track operator DePauw is impressed with the brothers’ skills.

“He would win the 5 and under class when he was 3,” said DePauw. “His brother Knox is also one of our fastest kids out here. He was in the main events at the Grand Nationals also.”

Jake Reaves cherishes the drive that his two kids have. “In East Moline, they practice Tuesdays and Thursdays and we’re there probably five days a week,” said Reaves. “Any time these boys want to get a chance to ride their bikes they’re always on their bikes, they’re outside riding.”