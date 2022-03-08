The Davenport Police Department invites the community to join them for Coffee with a Cop.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve to allow the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in their neighborhood. “We want our officers to connect with the residents in our community,” Sergeant Andrew Harris, Community Impact Team Supervisor, said. “It’s about having conversations and interacting with our neighbors in meaningful ways, outside of a call for service. We want to have a chance to talk about topics that they find interesting or have questions about.”

The Davenport Police Department invites community members to join them for Coffee with a Cop. (photo: Davenport Police Department)

Area Hy-Vee stores will be hosting the following Coffee with a Cop events:

Thursday, March 24, 8:00-9:00 a.m. – Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 East 53rd Street, Davenport

Thursday, April 7, 8:00-9:00 a.m. – Hy-Vee, 1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport

Thursday, April 28, 8:00-9:00 a.m. – West Kimberly Hy-Vee, 2200 West Kimberly Road, Davenport

Thursday, May 5, 8:00-9:00 a.m. – Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 West Locust Street, Davenport

Thursday, May 12 , 8:00-9:00 a.m. – Rockingham Road Hy-Vee, 3019 Rockingham Road, Davenport

For more information, click here.