QCA celebrated spirit and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

A new park in Davenport will honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

The Friends of MLK announced plans to develop the Davenport’s first official memorial of the civil rights leader. Representatives of the organization said the landmark is part of an effort to unite the community. They want it to be a way to highlight, celebrate and learn from our differences.

Managers of the park development plan to start work on the project in April and hope to have it ready by the summer.

On the other side of the river, Rock Island held its traditional MLK tribute.

The MLK Center hosted the39th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s theme was “a conscientious stance.” The ceremony included performances by kids and presentations in honor of the civil rights icon. Students received scholarships, and the “I Have a Dream” award went to Bonnie Powell for her community service and contributions. The keynote speaker was Thurgood Brooks..

Today’s ceremony was socially distant, and it was also streamed live over the internet.