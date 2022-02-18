Alleman Catholic High School invites the community to help welcome back their two state wrestling

competitors.

Alleman students Dalton Nimrick, a senior, and Charlie Jagusah, a junior, are representing their school and the Quad Cities at the IHSA State Wrestling Final Tournament in Champaign. Alleman Pioneers, alumni, fans and friends are invited to celebrate these athletes Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 p.m. in the Don Morris Gym on the campus of Alleman Catholic High School, located at 1103 40th Street, Rock Island.

For more information about the IHSA State Wrestling Final Tournament, click here.