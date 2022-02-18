A Quad-City family spent more than 10 years in Ukraine on a mission for their church, and they still communicate with the people they got to know there.

Bettendorf Christian Church sent Jon and Jenny gainer to Ukraine in 2009, where they taught English and helped build congregations. The Gainers still hold dear the friends they made in Eastern Europe, especially with the threat of a Russian invasion. The Gainers are working with Bettendorf Christian Church to send a little bit of sunshine in these potentially dark times with crafts to kids in Ukraine.

