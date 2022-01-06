QCA counties create online portal for at-home COVID reporting and guidance

Henry and Stark Counties have made it easier to report positive COVID results.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management have asked residents to fight the surge in Covid-19 cases by reporting positive results to any at-home COVID testing kits. An online portal allows residents to report positive test results and automatically receive isolation instructions.

The portal provides a streamlined way for residents to quickly receive guidance after testing positive using an at-home kit without having to call the health department. Residents can input their information into the secure and confidential website for the Henry and Stark County Health Department. The form includes basic information, close contact information and helpful isolation and quarantine protocols.

