Some Quad-City dog parks are reopening Friday, January 5.

In late November 2023, several dog parks in the Quad Cities closed because of increasing health concerns surrounding the spread of an infectious respiratory disease in dogs; the American Veterinary Medical Association recommended that dogs avoid contact with others or animals from outside their households until the illness was contained.

The illness is a highly contagious upper-respiratory infection in dogs that has been occurring in many parts of the country with symptoms similar to canine influenza (kennel cough). Respiratory diseases are spread through direct contact or through water droplets from sneezing and coughing. Other common signs of the illness include labored breathing, nose or eye discharge, lethargy, and decreased appetite, the release says.

Here are the reopenings as scheduled:

Friday, January 5

🐶 Crow Creek Dog Park, 4701 Devils Glen Rd., Bettendorf

🐶 Butterworth Dog Park, 15th St. and 8th Ave., Moline

🐶 Greenvalley Dog Park, 6009 50th Ave., Moline

Saturday, January 6

🐶 Centennial Dog Park, 315 S. Marquette St., Davenport

🐶 Robin Creek Dog Park, 4411 N. Marquette St., Davenport

🐶 Eleanor Wallace Dog Park, 28th St. and 78th Ave. W., Rock Island