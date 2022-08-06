A Muscatine firefighter will be promoted to fire lieutenant by the Muscatine Fire Department August 11.

A six-year veteran of the Muscatine Fire Department, Spencer Ripperger will be assigned to Station Two, located on Stewart Road. Ripperger is a member of the Hazardous Incident Response Team (HIRT), a special response multi-disciplined team that deals with hazardous materials, confined space rescue, high angle rope rescue, trench rescue, water and ice rescue and clandestine lab clean up. Additionally, Ripperger will be overseeing the HAZMAT unit that will respond to incidents in a Muscatine, Louisa, Henry, Washington and Keokuk counties.

Fire Lieutenant Spencer Ripperger (photo: City of Muscatine)

“I am excited to step into this leadership role. There are so many great opportunities with this department,” Ripperger said. “Every member of this department trains in the different types of special responses, along with training to enhance their firefighting and EMT skills.”

Ripperger recently led a team of six at a 40-hour confined space rescue class hosted by the Davenport Fire Department and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF). Training for high-risk rescues is a key part of the job for firefighters and firefighter/EMTs, including high-angle, ice, water and trench rescues. Firefighters also train in auto extrication, fire prevention, fire suppression, hazardous materials and ambulance transport.

Ripperger is a third-generation firefighter; his grandfather was a volunteer firefighter, and his father just retired as a member of the Davenport Fire Department. “My wife (Sarah) was extremely excited about the promotion,” Ripperger said. “And now we have another generation that want to be firemen, including our sons Huxson (4) and Weston (2).”

Ripperger will be officially installed as a fire lieutenant during a ceremony Thursday, August 11 at Station One.