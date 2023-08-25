As smoke clouds and flashing lights were all around at the Quad Cities International Airport, to the untrained eye, a major emergency was underway, but that was part of the point.

Emergency workers participated in a mass casualty training exercise at the airport, which included first responders from Moline, Coal Valley and Rock Island and UnityPoint Health Hospitals. Officials ay improvement every year is the goal of the training.

Over 100 first responders participated in the event, and over 50 volunteers helped with the exercise.