Just as the winter storm has kept snow plow drivers busy, first responders in the Quad Cities have been hard at work dealing with incidents on the snowy roads.

Iowa State Patrol (ISP) Officers in the area responded to 100 crashes from Monday to Tuesday, and ISP says 15 people were hurt in the process. Troopers have dealt with 85 cases of property damage and helped 314 drivers so far.

“We’ve had quite a few go in the ditch, but several we’ve been able to just get out by helping people out,” Luke Hank, a Public Resource Officer for ISP, said. “The wind picks up, and it’s going to refreeze that melting snow and slush we’ve been dealing with, and it’s going to turn into very slick conditions.”

Iowa State Patrol Officers are advising against driving during the winter storm. Iowa’s Department of Transportation advised drivers not to travel between Des Moines and the Illinois border, and the ISP has seen why. “I think we’ve only covered just a handful of accidents, but I know we’ve been on scene at probably at least a dozen,” Hank said. “A dozen since I’ve been out since 6 o’clock this morning.”

Patrol officers even had to save one of their own. “At the 203 Mile Marker over to the west, which is somewhere in the District 11 or District 1 area, one of our troopers was struck,” Hank said. “It looks like the car’s probably going to be totaled. He or she was out of the car at the time, so there was no injuries there. It’s just equipment; we can always replace equipment. Our lives are obviously more important to us than that.”

On the Illinois side, UnityPoint Health doctors have seen fewer patients, due to drivers not hitting the road during the storm. Doctors advise to take care of yourself, because of early closings to walk-in clinics. “Emergency departments are always open,” Zac Rasmussen, a Unity Point Health Emergency Room Medical Director, said. “We’re 24/7, everyday of the year, so we’re there for you if you have an emergency. But, we do want to try and minimize how many people are out on the road.”

UnityPoint says the most common emergency to look out for is heart attacks while shoveling. “You have to be careful if you have a history of heart conditions,” Rasmussen said. “We have lots of textbooks that will reference a classic condition where an older gentleman is out shoveling the snow, and it’s really heavy, and goes down with a heart attack. People don’t notice because people aren’t outside walking around.”

Both sides of the Quad Cities agree to stay home until the storm blows over. “It is much better to sit at home and catch up on some Netflix series, opposed to be out dealing with this,” Hank said.