The Burlington Fire Department was dispatched early Friday morning for a house fire.

According to a release, on Friday, February 11, crews were dispatched at 4:11 a.m. for a house on fire at 2500 Vineyard Street in Burlington. Upon arrival at 4:17 a.m., firefighters discovered heavy smoke coming from the one-and-a-half story home. Firefighters were able to enter the home and get the fire under control by 4:33 a.m. Crews cleared the scene at 5:46 a.m.

(Google Maps)

Burlington Firefighters were assisted at the scene by the West Burlington Fire Department on automatic aid, Danville Fire on mutual aid, Burlington Police, Superior Ambulance and Alliant Energy. Seven off-duty Burlington Firefighters assisted to cover any additional emergency calls.

No occupants were injured, as they were alerted by working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire was determined to be heat from a wood burning fire place in the living room that ignited materials above the ceiling. The home sustained significant water, smoke and fire damage.