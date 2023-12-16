The Moline Police Department hosted the law enforcement executive management course from Northwestern University and 21 area leaders were set to graduate Friday, a news release says.

The Northwestern School of Police Staff & Command (SPSC) is an intensive leadership and

management education program that helps prepare experienced law enforcement professionals for success in senior command positions. Since its inception in 1983, law enforcement agencies

throughout the U.S. and around the globe have recognized the important impact an SPSC education makes on their leadership and management teams.

A police unit responds to the scene of an emergency.

Through an innovative combination of academic principles with practical applications, the 10-week SPSC curriculum zeroes in on such critical command-level content such as planning and policies, media relations, organizational behavior, budgeting and resource allocation, human resources, and contemporary policing, the release says.

The course was held from August through December in a two-week on, two-week off format.

SPSC had never been held in the Quad Cities before this session.

“Many of our area police departments have seen a large turnover in executive-level leadership in the last few years. By bringing this course to the Quad Cities, we are able to help develop the next generation of law enforcement leaders. The Moline Police Department is honored to have hosted our colleagues over the past five months for this educational opportunity,” said Moline Police Chief Darren Gault.

“Police officers are highly trained in handling crises but often unprepared for management tasks such as human resources and budgeting. This has been an exceptional opportunity to train our mid-level leaders in these areas and prepare them for future executive leadership positions,” said Rock Island Police Chief Rich Landi.

Included on the graduate list are: