A Fruitland man and woman have been charged with 42 counts of animal neglect.

The Muscatine Police Department seized a total of 42 dogs from a Fruitland mobile home Thursday, February 10, following an anonymous tip regarding allegations of animal neglect occurring at the home at 150 Main Street. According to a release, the tip alleged that a couple were living in a mobile home with an excessive amount of dogs, and the overcrowded conditions were causing severe health issues for the dogs.

The Muscatine Police Department charged Douglas Elshoff, 65, and Karen Elshoff, 61, with 42 counts of animal neglect, in accordance with Iowa Code Section 717B.3. Both were released on a promise to appear in court.

Douglas and Karen Elshoff had previously signed over custody of all 42 dogs to the Muscatine Humane Society voluntarily. All dogs continue to be housed and treated for any medical issues at the Muscatine Humane Society. For more information about the Muscatine Humane Society, click here or call (563) 263-7358.