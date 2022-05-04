A Walcott man has been arrested in connection with a motor vehicle collision with injuries in the 1200 block of Vail Avenue south of Durant on May 2 after a collision between a Durant fire truck and an agricultural field sprayer.

Around 7:58 p.m., Muscatine Joint Communications (MUSCOM) received a call of a motor vehicle collision with injuries in the 1200 block of Vail Avenue, south of Durant. A member of the Durant Police Department arrived within minutes and realized the collision involved a Durant fire truck that had been responding to a call for service. The second vehicle was described as a Terra Gator type agricultural field sprayer, which had left the scene.

A Durant Fire Department truck was involved in a collision May 2, 2022 (photo: Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office)

After an on-site investigation, the vehicle/implement was located at 737 Lincoln Street in Walcott. The driver/operator, later identified as Kent Reimers of Walcott, was interviewed, arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated (1st Offense) and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.

Kent Reimers (photo: Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office)

Reimers was released on $1,300 bond to appear May 10 in Muscatine Count Court. He has pleaded not guilty and waived a preliminary hearing, court records say.

According to arrest affidavits, Reimers fled the scene before law enforcement arrival. He admitted to operating the vehicle at the time of the accident and admitted to the consumption of whiskey prior to operating the vehicle. Reimers “stated he did not consume additional alcohol after the accident,” the affidavit says.

Reimers submitted to field sobriety tests and failed two out of three tests. He “had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath,” the affidavit says. He matched the name and description given by an eye witness on the scene, the affidavit says.

Several members of the Durant Fire Department were transported and treated for injuries sustained in the collision. There’s no word on their conditions at this time. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed when applicable. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Durant Police Department, Walcott Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.