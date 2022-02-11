A Morrison man was arrested Thursday for multiple counts of child pornography.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 officials arrested Gualberto M. Gaeta, 30, Thursday, February 10 for three counts of dissemination of child pornography (Class X felony) and three counts of possession of child pornography (Class 2 felony). ISP DCI investigators, along with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department, executed a warrant for Gaeta’s arrest at his home in the 100 block of East Main Street, Morrison, following an investigation involving child pornography.

Gaeta is currently being held at the Whiteside County Jail on a $250,000 bond at 10%. The investigation remains open and ongoing.